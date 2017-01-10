The nominees of 70th British Academy of Film and Television Arts have just been announced. Dominic Cooper and Sophie Turner announced the nominations on Tuesday morning.
Lionsgate's musical La La Land has received the most nominations for the British Academy Film Awards with 11 nods including Best Film, Best Director, Leading Actor and Leading Actress. British actors Emily Blunt, Andrew Garfield and Hugh Grant are in line for acting awards. Andrew Garfield will compete against Ryan Gosling in the leading actor category. In the Best supporting actor category, Lion actor Dev Patel will go up against Golden Globe Award winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson of Nocturnal Animals.
Last year's DiCaprio starrer The Revenant won the award in the Best Film category while The outstanding British film award went to Brooklyn.
BAFTA official award ceremony will be held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 12.
Highlights:
- As Golden Globes, La La Land is again leading the nominations list with the highest number of nominations in 11 categories.
- Arrival, Nocturnal Animals, and Manchester by the Sea are nominated in 9 categories.
- Moonlight, surprisingly got only four nominations overall.
- The Girl On The Train, earned a Leading Actress nomination for Emily Blunt. Also, Viggo Mortensen from the movie Captain Fantastic has bagged a Leading Actor nomination.
- Ron Howard's Beatles documentary THE BEATLES: EIGHT DAYS A WEEK- THE TOURING YEARS earned a nod for Best Documentary category.
- Based on J.K. Rowling's book, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them is nominated in five categories including Outstanding British Film, Costume Design and sound.
- Doctor Strange earned two nominations
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story got three nominations
- Finding Dory has bagged Best Animated Film nomination
- Brad Pitt, Marion Cotillard starring Allied has been nominated in the Best Costume Design category.
Check the complete list of nominations below:
BEST FILM
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
I, Daniel Blake
Notes on Blindness
Under the Shadow
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
The Girl With All the Gifts: Mike Carey (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer)
The Hard Stop: George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer)
Notes on Blindness: Peter Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Joellison (Producer)
The Pass: John Donnelly (Writer), Bena A Williams (Director)
Under the Shadow: Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers)
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
Son of Saul
Toni Erdmann
DOCUMENTARY
13th, Ava DuVernay
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - the Touring Years, Ron Howard
The Eagle Huntress, Otto Bell, Stacey Reiss
Notes on Blindness, Peter Middleton, James Spinney
Weiner, Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg
ANIMATED FILM
Finding Dory
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
Zootropolis
DIRECTOR
Arrival - Denis Villeneuve
I, Daniel Blake - Ken Loach
La La Land - Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan
Nocturnal Animals - Tom Ford
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Hell or High Water - Taylor Sheridan
I, Daniel Blake - Paul Laverty
La La Land - Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight - Barry Jenkins
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Arrival - Eric Heisserer
Hacksaw Ridge - Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight
Hidden Figures - Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder
Lion - Luke Davies
Nocturnal Animals - Tom Ford
LEADING ACTOR
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal - Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
LEADING ACTRESS
Amy Adams - Arrival
Emily Blunt - The Girl on the Train
Emily Stone - La La Land
Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman - Jackie
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel - Lion
Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins
Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Hayley Squires - I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea
Naomi Harris - Moonlight
Nicole Kidman - Lion
Viola Davis - Fences
ORIGINAL MUSIC
Arrival - Jóhann Jóhannsson
Jackie - Mica Levi
La La Land - Justin Hurwitz
Lion - Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka
Nocturnal Animals - Abel Korzeniowski
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival - Bradford Young
Hell or High Water - Giles Nuttgens
La La Land - Linus Sandgren
Lion - Greig Fraser
Nocturnal Animals - Seamus McGarvey
EDITING
Arrival - Joe Walker
Hacksaw Ridge - John Gilbert
La La Land - Tom Cross
Manchester by the Sea - Jennifer Lame
Nocturnal Animals - Joan Sobel
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Doctor Strange - John Bush, Charles Wood
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock
Hail, Caesar! - Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh
La La Land - Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco
Nocturnal Animals - Shane Valentino, Meg Everist
COSTUME DESIGN
Allied - Joanna Johnston
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Colleen Atwood
Florence Foster Jenkins - Consolata Boyle
Jackie - Madeline Fontaine
La La Land - Mary Zophres
MAKE UP & HAIR
Doctor Strange - Jeremy Woodhead
Florence Foster Jenkins - J Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips
Hacksaw Ridge - Shane Thomas
Nocturnal Animals - Donald Mowat, Yolanda Toussieng
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - Nominees tbc
SOUND
Arrival - Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare
Deepwater Horizon - Mike Prestwood Smith, Dror Mohar, Wylie Stateman, David Wyman
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson, Ian Tapp
Hacksaw Ridge - Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright
La La Land - Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow, Andy Nelson
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Arrival - Louis Morin
Doctor Strange - Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins
The Jungle Book - Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
The Alan Dimension - Jac Clinch, Jonathan Harbottle, Millie Marsh
A Love Story - Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King
Tough - Jennifer Zheng
BRITISH SHORT FILM
Consumed - Richard John Seymour
Home - Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O'Donnell
Mouth of Hell - Bart Gavigan, Samir Mehanovic, Ailie Smith, Michael Wilson
The Party - Farah Abushwesha, Emmet Fleming, Andrea Harkin, Conor MacNeill
Standby - Charlotte Regan, Jack Hannon
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Negga
Tom Holland