Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling's La La Land dominated the BAFTA, British Academy of Film and Television Arts, Awards with five major honours. The musical romantic comedy-drama took home the Best Actress, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Film and Original Music awards.
BAFTA 2017 was held on Sunday night at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The award show honoured the best of British and international contributions to film in 2016. Stephen Fry hosted the show on Sunday.
Garth Davis' directorial LION took home two awards -- the Best Supporting Actor for Dev Patel and Best Adapted Screenplay. The other winners include British director Ken Loach, who was honoured with outstanding British film for his film I, Daniel Blake, Casey Affleck won Best Actor Award for Manchester by the Sea and Viola Davis won the best-supporting actress prize for Fences.
Check out the complete winners' list here:
Best Film
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land – Winner
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
Outstanding British Film
American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
I, Daniel Blake – Winner
Notes On Blindness
Under The Shadow
Best Director
Denis Villeneuve - Arrival
Ken Loach – I, Daniel Blake
Damien Chazelle – La La Land – Winner
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals
Lead Actress
Amy Adams - Arrival
Emily Blunt – The Girl on the Train
Emma Stone – La La Land – Winner
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman – Jackie
Lead Actor
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea – Winner
Jake Gyllenhaal – Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
Supporting Actor
Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel – Lion – Winner
Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jones
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
Supporting Actress
Hayley Squires – I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris - Moonlight
Nicole Kidman - Lion
Viola Davis – Fences – Winner
Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea – Winner
Moonlight
Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion – Winner
Nocturnal Animals
Outstanding Debut
Mike Carey (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer) – The Girl With All The Gifts
George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer) - The Hard Stop
Pete Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer) – Notes on Blindness
John Donnelly (Writer), Ben Williams (Director) – The Pass
Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers) – Under the Shadow – Winner
Film Not in the English Language
Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
Son of Saul – Winner
Toni Erdmann
Documentary
13th – Winner
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes On Blindness
Weiner
Animated Film
Finding Dory
Kubo And The Two Strings – Winner
Moana
Zootropolis
Cinematography
Arrival
Hell Or High Water
La La Land – Winner
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Editing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge – Winner
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Manchester by the Sea
Original Music
Arrival
Jackie
La La Land – Winner
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Make-up and Hair
Florence Foster Jenkins – Winners
Doctor Strange
Hacksaw Ridge
Nocturnal Animals
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie – Winner
La La Land
Production Design
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Winner
Hail Caesar!
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Special Visual Effects
Arrival
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
The Jungle Book – Winner
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story