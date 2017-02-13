Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling's La La Land dominated the BAFTA, British Academy of Film and Television Arts, Awards with five major honours. The musical romantic comedy-drama took home the Best Actress, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Film and Original Music awards.

BAFTA 2017 was held on Sunday night at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The award show honoured the best of British and international contributions to film in 2016. Stephen Fry hosted the show on Sunday.

Garth Davis' directorial LION took home two awards -- the Best Supporting Actor for Dev Patel and Best Adapted Screenplay. The other winners include British director Ken Loach, who was honoured with outstanding British film for his film I, Daniel Blake, Casey Affleck won Best Actor Award for Manchester by the Sea and Viola Davis won the best-supporting actress prize for Fences.

Check out the complete winners' list here:

Best Film

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land – Winner

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Outstanding British Film

American Honey

Denial

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

I, Daniel Blake – Winner

Notes On Blindness

Under The Shadow

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve - Arrival

Ken Loach – I, Daniel Blake

Damien Chazelle – La La Land – Winner

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals

Lead Actress

Amy Adams - Arrival

Emily Blunt – The Girl on the Train

Emma Stone – La La Land – Winner

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman – Jackie

Lead Actor

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea – Winner

Jake Gyllenhaal – Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

Supporting Actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel – Lion – Winner

Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jones

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Supporting Actress

Hayley Squires – I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris - Moonlight

Nicole Kidman - Lion

Viola Davis – Fences – Winner

Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea – Winner

Moonlight

Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Lion – Winner

Nocturnal Animals

Outstanding Debut

Mike Carey (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer) – The Girl With All The Gifts

George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer) - The Hard Stop

Pete Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer) – Notes on Blindness

John Donnelly (Writer), Ben Williams (Director) – The Pass

Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers) – Under the Shadow – Winner

Film Not in the English Language

Dheepan

Julieta

Mustang

Son of Saul – Winner

Toni Erdmann

Documentary

13th – Winner

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years

The Eagle Huntress

Notes On Blindness

Weiner

Animated Film

Finding Dory

Kubo And The Two Strings – Winner

Moana

Zootropolis

Cinematography

Arrival

Hell Or High Water

La La Land – Winner

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge – Winner

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Manchester by the Sea

Original Music

Arrival

Jackie

La La Land – Winner

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Make-up and Hair

Florence Foster Jenkins – Winners

Doctor Strange

Hacksaw Ridge

Nocturnal Animals

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie – Winner

La La Land

Production Design

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Winner

Hail Caesar!

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Special Visual Effects

Arrival

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

The Jungle Book – Winner

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story