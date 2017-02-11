The 70th British Academy of Film and Television Arts, also known as BAFTA is the UK's most important film awards. BAFTA 2017 will take place live on Sunday, February 12, at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
Also Read: BAFTA Awards: British Academy amends rules, aims to increase diversity in films
The award show, which will honour the best of British and international contributions to film in 2016, will be hosted live by actor, comedian, and writer Stephen Fry.
Where to watch live
BAFTA will be aired live on BBC One from 9 pm. The award show will also be live-streamed on BBC iPlayer. The event will start with celebrities walking on the red carpet, which will also be streamed live from 4 pm GMT on BAFTA's official Facebook page.
Follow BAFTA's Snapchat, Facebook and Twitter pages to get live updates on photos and videos of the celebrities and award show from the venue.
Presenters and Attendees
Andrea Riseborough, Bryce Dallas Howard, Carmen Ejogo, Daisy Ridley, Eddie Redmayne, Ella Purnell, Ewen Bremner, Felicity Jones, George MacKay, Holliday Grainger, Isabelle Huppert, Jamie Dornan, Julia Stiles, Lin Manuel Miranda, Luke Evans, Sir Mark Rylance, Noel Clarke, Noomi Rapace, Penelope Cruz, Rafe Spall, Riz Ahmed, Russell Tovey, Simon Pegg, Sophie Turner, Stanley Tucci and Thandie Newton will be present at the award show.
BAFTA's president, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, will also attend the award show, according to the official page.
Nominees
La La Land, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, has bagged highest nominations at the BAFTA awards. Arrival and Noctural have received the second highest nominations. Check out the complete list below:
Best Film
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
Outstanding British Film
American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
I, Daniel Blake
Notes On Blindness
Under The Shadow
Best Director
Denis Villeneuve - Arrival
Ken Loach – I, Daniel Blake
Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals
Lead Actress
Amy Adams - Arrival
Emily Blunt – The Girl on the Train
Emma Stone – La La Land
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman – Jackie
Lead Actor
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal – Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
Supporting Actor
Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel - Lion
Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jones
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
Supporting Actress
Hayley Squires – I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris - Moonlight
Nicole Kidman - Lion
Viola Davis – Fences
Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Outstanding Debut
Mike Carey (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer) – The Girl With All The Gifts
George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer) - The Hard Stop
Pete Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer) – Notes on Blindness
John Donnelly (Writer), Ben Williams (Director) – The Pass
}Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers) – Under the Shadow
Film Not in the English Language
Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
Son of Saul
Toni Erdmann
Documentary
13th
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes On Blindness
Weiner
Animated Film
Finding Dory
Kubo And The Two Strings
Moana
Zootropolis
Cinematography
Arrival
Hell Or High Water
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Editing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Manchester by the Sea
Original Music
Arrival
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Make-up and Hair
Florence Foster Jenkins
Doctor Strange
Hacksaw Ridge
Nocturnal Animals
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Production Design
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail Caesar!
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Special Visual Effects
Arrival
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story