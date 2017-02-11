The 70th British Academy of Film and Television Arts, also known as BAFTA is the UK's most important film awards. BAFTA 2017 will take place live on Sunday, February 12, at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Also Read: BAFTA Awards: British Academy amends rules, aims to increase diversity in films

The award show, which will honour the best of British and international contributions to film in 2016, will be hosted live by actor, comedian, and writer Stephen Fry.

Where to watch live

BAFTA will be aired live on BBC One from 9 pm. The award show will also be live-streamed on BBC iPlayer. The event will start with celebrities walking on the red carpet, which will also be streamed live from 4 pm GMT on BAFTA's official Facebook page.

Follow BAFTA's Snapchat, Facebook and Twitter pages to get live updates on photos and videos of the celebrities and award show from the venue.

Presenters and Attendees

Andrea Riseborough, Bryce Dallas Howard, Carmen Ejogo, Daisy Ridley, Eddie Redmayne, Ella Purnell, Ewen Bremner, Felicity Jones, George MacKay, Holliday Grainger, Isabelle Huppert, Jamie Dornan, Julia Stiles, Lin Manuel Miranda, Luke Evans, Sir Mark Rylance, Noel Clarke, Noomi Rapace, Penelope Cruz, Rafe Spall, Riz Ahmed, Russell Tovey, Simon Pegg, Sophie Turner, Stanley Tucci and Thandie Newton will be present at the award show.

BAFTA's president, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, will also attend the award show, according to the official page.

Nominees

La La Land, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, has bagged highest nominations at the BAFTA awards. Arrival and Noctural have received the second highest nominations. Check out the complete list below:

Best Film

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Outstanding British Film

American Honey

Denial

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

I, Daniel Blake

Notes On Blindness

Under The Shadow

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve - Arrival

Ken Loach – I, Daniel Blake

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals

Lead Actress

Amy Adams - Arrival

Emily Blunt – The Girl on the Train

Emma Stone – La La Land

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman – Jackie

Lead Actor

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal – Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

Supporting Actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel - Lion

Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jones

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Supporting Actress

Hayley Squires – I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris - Moonlight

Nicole Kidman - Lion

Viola Davis – Fences

Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Outstanding Debut

Mike Carey (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer) – The Girl With All The Gifts

George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer) - The Hard Stop

Pete Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer) – Notes on Blindness

John Donnelly (Writer), Ben Williams (Director) – The Pass

}Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers) – Under the Shadow

Film Not in the English Language

Dheepan

Julieta

Mustang

Son of Saul

Toni Erdmann

Documentary

13th

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years

The Eagle Huntress

Notes On Blindness

Weiner

Animated Film

Finding Dory

Kubo And The Two Strings

Moana

Zootropolis

Cinematography

Arrival

Hell Or High Water

La La Land

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Manchester by the Sea

Original Music

Arrival

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Make-up and Hair

Florence Foster Jenkins

Doctor Strange

Hacksaw Ridge

Nocturnal Animals

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Production Design

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail Caesar!

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Special Visual Effects

Arrival

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

The Jungle Book

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story