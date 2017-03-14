Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania is performing well at both domestic and overseas box offices. Badrinath Ki Dulhania has minted close to Rs 80 crore In its first weekend.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania opened to a good response earning Rs 12.25 crore on Friday. The film earned Rs 14.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 16.05 crore on Sunday, taking its 3-day nett domestic collection to Rs 43.05 crore. Badrinath Ki Dulhania's gross collection at the Indian box office stands at Rs 60 crore (approximately) in the opening weekend.

On the other side, the romantic comedy has been doing exceptionally well at the overseas market as well. The Varun-Alia starrer has collected over Rs 18 crore in the global market in the first three days. Badrinath Ki Dulhania has become second highest 3-day Bollywood grosser in the overseas market in 2017. While Raees stands the highest in the list, Jolly LLB 2 has been pushed to third slot.

"#BadrinathKiDulhania is TERRIFIC Overseas... Opening weekend: $ 2.82 million [Rs 18.71 cr]..Second highest 3-day opening of 2017," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. Now the 3-day worldwide gross collection of Badrinath Ki Dulhania stands at Rs 78 crore (approximately).

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania has recorded a good collection in the first weekend. With positive reviews and strong word of mouth, the movie is likely to gain momentum over the weekdays.