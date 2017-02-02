Much-awaited Holi release of 2017 is Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's Badrinath Ki Dulhania and the makers recently released the trailer. After Varun won hearts with his introduction teaser, the trailer will make you fall in love again with the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania pair.

The two-minute-fifty-nine seconds video will show you all the colours of the Shashank Khaitan directorial. Slated to be released on March 10, Badrinath Ki Dulhania features Alia and Varun who are back to weave the '90s magic with Tamma Tamma and Pinjre Wali Muniya songs.

The trailer looks colourful, in which Varun's character Badrinath Bansal aka Badri tries to win Alia's character Vaidehi's heart. According to Badri, he not only wants to fall in love, but wants to marry her. The comic timing and witty one liners used by Badri to win over Vaidehi will leave you in splits.

The first one, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, was much liked by the fans and a lot of expectation is associated with Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Varun and Alia's chemistry was superb in the first instalment and fans are hoping to see similar magic on the screen with the upcoming movie, produced by Dharma Productions.

