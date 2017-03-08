Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania is set to be released on March 10. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the romantic comedy is one of the most awaited flicks of this year.

Tamma Tamma Again song: Varun and Alia's dance number is high on energy [VIDEO]

After the success of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, there are high expectations from Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The trailer of the movie seemed promising and fans are eagerly waiting to see Varun and Alia's cute chemistry onscreen.

While Badrinath Ki Dulhania reviews are yet to come, take a look at the reasons to watch the movie without fail:

1) Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was a classic mix of humour, romance and emotion. Although Badrinath Ki Dulhania is not a sequel of the film, it is likely to be no less entertaining.

2) Varun and Alia's onscreen chemistry has always been liked by the audience. After Student of the Year, the two were seen in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and both times their jodi worked well. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is not likely to be an exception.

3) The trailer and promos of the film appear very interesting. Varun will portray the character of a less-educated lover and he certainly will tickle the funny bones of the audience with his antics.

4) The songs of the film have created good hype around the movie. Especially the remixed version of Tamma Tamma has become a chartbuster.

5) Badrinath Ki Dulhania appears to be a fun-filled romantic drama that the current generation will like to the core. It is likely to have enough funny one-liners as well as romantic and emotional sequences. Watch the trailer of Badrinath Ki Dulhania here: