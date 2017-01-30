On-screen couple Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are back with their love franchise, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which is set to be released this Holi. The makers have released the first teaser of the movie and it looks like so much fun. The teaser also revealed the trailer launch date as February 2.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing the movie, shared Varun's character Badri's introduction teaser on social media. The teaser introduces Badrinath Bansal aka Badri and is hashtagged #BadriKaTeaser on Twitter. Alia too shared the teaser with a tweet saying: "Badrinath Bansal being his usual funny adorable self!!!!"

Varun is seen wearing a suit and trying to pose for a photo in the teaser. He is surrounded by Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan's posters. In the forty seven seconds video, he is being instructed again and again to pose properly for a picture, which annoys Badri at the end and he throws his shoe at the camera.

Fans expected to watch the movie's teaser, but the makers have released only Varun's character's teaser for now. Hopefully, Alia's character's teaser will be out soon. Slated to be released on March 10, the Shashank Khaitan movie is the second instalment of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

The first one was much liked by the fans and a lot of expectation is associated with Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Varun and Alia's chemistry was superb in the first instalment and fans are hoping to see similar magic on the screen with the upcoming movie.

Watch Badri Ka Teaser here:

The on-screen couple has already started the film's promotion and are set to appear on Koffee With Karan 5. They earlier appeared on the chat show, but with different partners. Alia was the first guest alongside Shah Rukh Khan on the chat show. They appeared to promote their film Dear Zindagi. Meanwhile, Varun made his appearance on this season with Arjun Kapoor.