Director Shashank Khaitan's Bollywood movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania (BKD) starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, is set to release in theatres on March 10. It has received good response in premiere shows.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a romantic comedy film and the second instalment of the franchise started with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Shashank Khaitan, who wrote and directed the first film, has worked in both the departments in the movie produced by Karan Johar under the banner Dharma Productions.

The film has a kinky UP-style love story. Badrinath Bansal (Varun Dhawan) is a young and dashing guy from Jhansi who falls in love with Vaidehi Tripathi (Alia), who hails from Kota. She is well-educated, speaks her mind and respects all. But both have opposing views on gender and life in general. How they go together on a sweet journey of love forms the crux of the story.

The audience say that Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have done justice to their roles in Badrinath Ki Dulhania and their performances are the film's highlights. Their sparkling chemistry had earlier struck chord with viewers in Student of the Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The couple has recreated the same magic again in this movie. Aakanksha Singh, Gauahar Khan, Shweta Basu Prasad, Puneet Singh Ratn and Rituraj Singh are also there in supporting roles.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania has an interesting and engaging script, which offers an important message to the society and is a big asset of the movie. The movie has good production values and songs; background score and picturisation are the big attractions on the technical front in the movie, say audience.

We bring you some viewers' verdict shared on the film on Twitter. Here is the live update of Badrinath Ki Dulhania movie review and ratings by audience:

#BadrinathKiDulhania was an absolute bliss to watch, especially the second half. I love everything that the film stood for - amazing! Badri's character development is commendable and Vaidehi is truly one of a kind. Special shout out to Somdev who was also spectacular

Just finished watching #BadrinathKiDulhania what a movie kasam se. Pyar Tragedy fight Drama action all in one movie. Sure shot Blockbuster !

Saw #BadrinathKiDulhania & loved it @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 @karanjohar Bravo , beautiful movie , very sweet message&great work by all

Half an hour into #BadrinathKiDulhaniya and my senses are dying a slow painful death. I have never been happier to see end credits roll. The only good part of the movie was the interval. #BadrinathKiDulhaniya

