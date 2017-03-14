Karan Johar's Badrinath Ki Dulhania (BKD) made a superb collection at the domestic box office on Holi festival and became the third fastest Hindi movie to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in India in 2017.

The Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-starrer rocked the domestic box office in the first weekend. The business of any film in India usually drops considerably on weekdays. Since Monday was a holiday due to Holi, the trade analysts from the B-Town predicted that Badrinath Ki Dulhania would continue its successful march even on its fourth day.

As predicted, the Karan Johar-produced movie continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the ticket counters on Monday and its fourth day collection is almost equal to that of its opening day. Badrinath Ki Dulhania collected Rs 12.08 crore at the domestic box office, taking its four-day total collection to Rs 55.13 crore nett.

Leading Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#BadrinathKiDulhania has a SUPERB Mon... Crosses ₹ 55 cr... Fri 12.25 cr, Sat 14.75 cr, Sun 16.05 cr, Mon 12.08 cr. Total: ₹ 55.13 cr."

As per early trends, Badrinath Ki Dulhania has dropped considerably on Tuesday and it is likely to dip on the following days. The movie is likely to collect around Rs 20 crore in the next three days and its opening week total is expected to cross the mark of Rs 75 crore nett in the domestic market. With this, the film will join the club of Bollywood movies that have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in its second weekend.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been made on budget of Rs 35 crore and its promotion cost is said to be Rs 15 crore. The movie has reportedly earned Rs 48 crore from its global theatrical rights, Rs 25 crore from its satellite rights and Rs 15 crore from its music and other rights. The film has reportedly fetched a total of Rs 88 crore for its producers, who earned Rs 38 crore as profit from it.