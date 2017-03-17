Producer Karan Johar's Badrinath Ki Dulhania (BKD) has emerged as the third biggest Bollywood money spinner of 2017, by collecting Rs 102.31 crore gross at the domestic box office in the first week.

The Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan-starrer was released in nearly 2,000 screens on March 10 and opened to superb response. The word of mouth helped the film go from strength to strength on the following days. Badrinath Ki Dulhania collected Rs 43.05 crore nett at the Indian box office in its opening weekend.

The Shashank Khaitan-directed romantic comedy film fared well on Monday, which was a holiday due to Holi festival. Its business dropped by over 35 percent on Tuesday and continued to fall on Wednesday and Thursday. Badrinath Ki Dulhania collected Rs 30.61 crore nett at the Indian box office on weekdays, taking its first week total to Rs 73.66 crore nett. Its 7-day domestic gross total stands at Rs 102.31 crore.

Bollywood trade analyst tweeted: Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#BadrinathKiDulhania has an EXCELLENT Week 1... Collects ₹ 73.66 cr... Expected to dominate this week again... Day-wise data follows... #BadrinathKiDulhania Fri 12.25 cr, Sat 14.75 cr, Sun 16.05 cr, Mon 12.08 cr, Tue 7.52 cr, Wed 5.95 cr, Thu 5.06 cr. Total: ₹ 73.66 cr."

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is set to become the third movie to join the club of Rs 100 crore movies this year. The movie will clash with four new releases like Trapped, Aagaya Hero, Machine and Mantra in its second week. The film needs Rs 26.34 crore to cross the magical number. Trade experts predict that it may not be able to achieve it this weekend, but it will surely surpass the mark by the end of its second week.