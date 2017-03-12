Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan received immense appreciation for their performances in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The opening day of the film saw it going past the record set by the prequel, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The movie enjoyed a good run at the box office during the weekend as well.

Also read: Check out Alia-Varun's Badrinath Ki Dulhania movie review

The day 2 collection of Badrinath Ki Dulhania reached Rs 14.75 crore and now, the movie is eyeing Rs 50 crore mark. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#BadrinathKiDulhania shows growth on Sat... Eyes ₹ 43 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 12.25 cr, Sat 14.75 cr. Total: ₹ 27 cr. India biz. "

Shashank Khaitan's movie has garnered appreciation from all quarters as it has become the third biggest Bollywood opener of 2017, after Raees and Kaabil. Though occupancy was dull in the morning, the business shot up for the later shows.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania was released in over 3,000 screens across the domestic market and is expected to join the Rs 100 crore club soon. The first weekend looks promising.

Alia and Varun's movie has been praised by the critics and celebs alike. The rom-com is set in a small town in Uttar Pradesh. Varun plays Badrinath Bansal while Alia's character is called Vaidehi Trivedi.