Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt-starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania (Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya) was released just two days back, but the full movie has now been leaked online. The romantic comedy has become the latest victim of piracy.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania full movie has been made available on internet for viewers to watch it online or download it for free. Online print of the movie has been leaked and is now available on multiple sites for viewers to watch for free.

Although the print quality of the leaked version of Badrinath Ki Dulhania is not HD, it is good enough for people who were waiting to watch the pirated copy of the movie. The pirated copy of the full movie even includes government ads that are shown in the beginning.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been performing well at the box office since its opening day, but this incident of the movie being leaked online will certainly give shock-waves to the producers. With the full movie being available on internet, there is a possibility that collection of Badrinath Ki Dulhania will be affected to some extent.

Of late, piracy has become a rampant problem for Bollywood. Almost all the movies have been leaked online soon after the release. In some instances, movies were leaked even before the official release, causing huge losses to the producers.

Varun and Alia's Badrinath Ki Dulhania had released with positive reviews from the critics. Strong word of mouth added more to the box office collection of the movie.