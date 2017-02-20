Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show recently to promote their upcoming film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The duo seemed to have a gala time on the sets with host Kapil Sharma and his team.

Also read: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan attend Shahid Kapoor's pre-birthday bash

Varun and Alia were seen dancing on Tamma Tamma Again, and the hunk even got into a lady's role wearing a saree and delivered a hilarious act with Dr. Mashoor Gulati (Sunil Grover). All the team members of The Kapil Sharma Show had a fun time with Badrinath and his Dulhania.

Alia's last visit on the comedy show was with Shah Rukh Khan when they appeared to promote their film, Dear Zindagi. Varun visited the sets a while ago with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez to promote Dishoom.

Alia looked gorgeous in designer Payal Singhal's new collection from the Lakme Fashion Week runway. In tune with the shimmery long vest, her look was complete with gold ankle-strap sandals. Varun too looked dapper in his kurta pyjama and Nehru jacket. After finishing the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show, the duo attended Shahid Kapoor's pre-birthday bash with their rumoured partners.

Varun and Alia have won hearts in the trailer of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which is the sequel of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Slated to be released on March 10, the movie will bring the actors together on the silver screen for the third time.

Take a look at the pictures of Varun-Alia on The Kapil Sharma Show here:

Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt paint The Kapil Sharma Show red. See pics - The… https://t.co/iNJ2agebfG @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/zGwAAxgJUx — Kapil Sharma (@KAPILSharmaNews) February 20, 2017

I liked a @YouTube video https://t.co/7fL2Zi1CuU The Kapil Sharma Show - Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan - Badrinath Ki Dulhania — @naureenkhan (@naureenkhan1) February 19, 2017