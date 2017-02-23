Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will treat his fans this Holi with his upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Amidst the forthcoming movie's promotion and Judwaa 2's shooting, he has gone ahead and signed another project, which is with Shoojit Sircar.

Also read: Varun Dhawan confirms his relationship with rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal

"The actor and the filmmaker have been in discussions for a while and have finally locked the script. Varun has loved what Shoojit has envisioned," a source told DNA. The great news is that Varun will showcase his Badlapur avatar in the movie as it is said to be dark and disheartening.

"It's not another light-hearted, feel-good film. Rather, it's quite dark. And more than dark, it's heartbreaking. Varun starts shooting for this as-yet-untitled film once he's done with Judwaa 2," the source added.

"In fact, Shoojit absolutely loved Varun in Badlapur and felt that he's one of those young actors who can take up a film of this genre and still make it entertaining. Expect this one to be a notch higher. Varun has taken risks in the past and they have worked well for him and he's extremely confident about pulling this one off as well," he further said.

Meanwhile, Varun is busy promoting the Shashank Khaitan directorial Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Slated to be released on March 10, the movie will bring one of people's favourite couples, Varun and Alia Bhatt on the silver screen.

He is currently shooting for his father David Dhawan's Judwaa 2. It is the remake of Salman Khan's 1997 movie and hence, the superstar will reportedly make a special appearance in Varun's version.