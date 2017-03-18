There seems to be no stopping for Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Karan Johar's production venture continues to dominate new releases -- Machine, Trapped and Aa Gaya Hero -- even after seven days at the domestic box office.

Not just that, Badrinath Ki Dulhania has even defeated Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil and Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 to become the highest second Friday earner this year. Varun's film has collected Rs 4.21 crore on its second Friday (day 8).

Jolly LLB 2 had collected Rs 4.14 crore on its second Friday, while Raees and Kaabil did a business of Rs 2.80 crore and Rs 2.51 crore, respectively.

"#BadrinathKiDulhania braves multiple new films, yet dominates the BO... [Week 2] Fri 4.21 cr. Total: ₹ 77.87 cr. India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The total domestic box office collection of Badrinath Ki Dulhania now stands at Rs 77.87 crore net. The film is expected to cross Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office in the next couple of days. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a light-hearted romantic comedy drama set in a small town in Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, none of the new releases -- Machine, Trapped and Aa Gaya Hero -- managed to draw audience to the theatres. Although Trapped garnered positive reviews from critics and audience alike, it didn't collect an impressive figure on its first day at the box office. As per early estimates, Rajkummar Rao's film has collected Rs 1 crore at the Indian box office on its first day.

As for Machine and Aa Gaya Hero, both the movies are expected to have collected Rs 0.8 crore at the Indian box office on the opening day.