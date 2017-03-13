Karan Johar's Badrinath Ki Dulhania (BKD) starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt has made brilliant collection at the box office in the first weekend and crossed Rs 50 crore mark in three days.

Despite having good pre-release buzz, Badrinath Ki Dulhania failed to record good advance booking for its first day. But the movie, which was released in 2000 screens in the domestic market, received good response with its average occupancy crossing 35 percent in the morning shows on Friday. However, the positive talk boosted its business in the afternoon and evening shows on its opening day.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania collected Rs 12.25 crore nett at the Indian box office on the first day. The film has shattered the record of Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, which minted Rs 10.43 crore on its opening day. The movie became the third biggest Bollywood opener of 2017, after Raees (Rs 20.42 crore) and Jolly LLB 2 (Rs 13.20 crore).

The strong word of mouth helped the Shashank Khaitan-directed romantic comedy film to go on from strength to strength on Saturday and Sunday. Badrinath Ki Dulhania collected Rs 43.05 crore nett at the domestic box office in the first weekend. Its three-day gross collection stands at Rs 59.79 crore.

Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#BadrinathKiDulhania has a ROCKING weekend... Jumps past ₹ 40 cr mark... Day-wise growth says it all... Data in next tweet... #BadrinathKiDulhania Fri 12.25 cr, Sat 14.75 cr, Sun 16.05 cr. Total: ₹ 43.05 cr. India biz. EXCELLENT!"

Trade pundits opine that the desi scent featured in the film is biggest factor for its success. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh writes: "The opening weekend biz of Badrinath Ki Dulhania clearly indicates that our audience loves desi entertainers. This Varun-Alia-starrer is seeped in the Indian ethos. The emotions integrated in the screenplay are perfect to draw family audiences in hordes."