The collection of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, has crossed Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office on its 14th day.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania has completed 14 days at the box office, entering the 100 crore club on the last day of its second week. The film is having a good run at the domestic market since the opening day, and it held up well in the second week.

After raking in Rs 12.25 crore on its first day, Badrinath Ki Dulhania remained rock solid at the commercial circuits in the days followed. Although the film's business witnessed a blip on the weekdays, Varun and Alia's rom-com didn't taper off.

Early estimates suggest Badrinath Ki Dulhania has collected Rs 2.50 crore (approximately) on Thursday, taking its net domestic collection to over Rs 100 crore on day 14. However, the exact figure is not out.

The day-wise breakup of the movie over the second week is as follows: Friday Rs 2.41 crore, Saturday Rs 5.90 crore, Sunday 7.45 crore, Monday 2.72 crore, Tuesday 2.45 crore, Wednesday 2.30 crore.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania had opened to positive reviews and the strong word of mouth further pushed the movie's business.

Meanwhile, Phillauri and Anaarkali of Aarah will hit the screens on March 24, and it will be interesting to see if Badrinath Ki Dulhania is able to keep its momentum at the box office as the competition stiffens.