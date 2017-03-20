Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been having an excellent run at the box office with impressive collection right from the opening day. The movie completed 10 days at the Indian box office on Sunday, and is now marching fast towards the Rs 100 crore club.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania full movie leaked online; free download may hit box office collection

Badrinath Ki Dulhania ended its second weekend on March 19, and continued to dominate the domestic box office. After having collected Rs 5.90 crore on Saturday, the movie earned even more on Sunday, taking its collection to over Rs 90 crore.

As per early estimates, Badrinath Ki Dulhania collected Rs 6.50 crore on Sunday, taking its 10-day total collection to Rs 90.27 crore (approximately). Exact figures are yet to be out.

The romantic comedy had made a business of Rs 12.25 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 14.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 16.05 crore on Sunday. After the brilliant first weekend business, Badrinath Ki Dulhania had kept the momentum over the weekdays as well.

The day-wise breakup of the Varun-Alia starrer is: Rs 12.08 crore on Monday, Rs 7.52 crore on Tuesday, Rs 5.95 crore on Wednesday, Rs 5.06 crore on Thursday, Rs 4.21 crore on Friday, Rs 5.90 crore on Saturday.

With strong word of mouth and positive reviews, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is likely to cross Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office even before its third weekend. Also, only Rajkummar Rao's Trapped had released last Friday, that failed to affect the box office collection of Badrinath Ki Dulhania.