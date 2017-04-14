Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner Samuel Badree, on Friday, became the first bowler in IPL 2017 to take a hat-trick and soon became the talk among social media. The West Indies cricketer achieved the feat during the match between RCB and Mumbai Indians at the Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru on Friday April 14.

Watch all the wickets here

It all started with an attack on Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel, who was dismissed by Badree after his compatriot Chris Gayle took the catch, in the second delivery of the 2nd over of MI's innings.

Then fell New Zealand's Mitchell McClenaghan in the following delivery (caught by Mandeep Singh) and in the end, it was the Mumbai Indians' main man Rohit Sharma, who was bowled out by Badree and the Team India star had to depart scoring a duck.

Badree soon starting trending on social media and he was cheered in every way. Also, Badrinath ki Dulhaniya actress Alia Bhatt too became a trending topic!

Top tweets

Leg spinners ruling this IPL:



Rashid Khan sensational beginning!



Imran Tahir usually at his best!



Now Samuel Badree takes hat trick — VIVO IPL 2017 #IPL (@IPL_Score) April 14, 2017

Samuel Badree

smtime back he was no1 in T20s

Hat Trick in power play by a spinner

Proving his worth#RCBvMI #RCBvsMI #IPL2017 #ipl #IPL10 pic.twitter.com/aSvrFlaS60 — Freaky (@mltweetfreak) April 14, 2017