Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner Samuel Badree, on Friday, became the first bowler in IPL 2017 to take a hat-trick and soon became the talk among social media. The West Indies cricketer achieved the feat during the match between RCB and Mumbai Indians at the Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru on Friday April 14.
It all started with an attack on Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel, who was dismissed by Badree after his compatriot Chris Gayle took the catch, in the second delivery of the 2nd over of MI's innings.
Then fell New Zealand's Mitchell McClenaghan in the following delivery (caught by Mandeep Singh) and in the end, it was the Mumbai Indians' main man Rohit Sharma, who was bowled out by Badree and the Team India star had to depart scoring a duck.
Badree soon starting trending on social media and he was cheered in every way. Also, Badrinath ki Dulhaniya actress Alia Bhatt too became a trending topic!
Top tweets
@IPL @qmanbad @RCBTweets Breaking : Alia Bhatt agrees to become Samuel Badree ki dulhaniya after his hatrick. #RCBvMi @aliaa08— Shubham (@shubham70284393) April 14, 2017
Leg spinners ruling this IPL:— VIVO IPL 2017 #IPL (@IPL_Score) April 14, 2017
Rashid Khan sensational beginning!
Imran Tahir usually at his best!
Now Samuel Badree takes hat trick
Samuel Badree— Freaky (@mltweetfreak) April 14, 2017
smtime back he was no1 in T20s
Hat Trick in power play by a spinner
Proving his worth#RCBvMI #RCBvsMI #IPL2017 #ipl #IPL10 pic.twitter.com/aSvrFlaS60
That hat-trick over by Samuel Badree was also a maiden (20th of his career). He becomes first bowler in T20 history to bowl 20 maiden overs.— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 14, 2017