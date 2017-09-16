Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu battled past Chinese sixth seed He Bingjiao to advance to the women's singles final of the Korea Open Superseries on Saturday, September 16/

The Rio Olympic silver medallist staved off Binjiao with a 21-10, 17-21, 21-16 semifinal win in an hour and six minutes at the SK Handball Stadium. It was Sindhu's fourth win in nine meetings over the 2017 Asia Championships bronze medallist.

In the final, Sindhu will meet Nozomi Okuhara, who conquered the Hyderabad shuttler at the World Championships final in August in Glasgow.

Okuhara looking unstoppable

Eighth seed Okuhara got the better of compatriot and second seed Akane Yamaguchi with a 21-17, 21-18 triumph in 38 minutes.

Okuhara, 22, has a 4-3 lead in career meetings against 22-year-old Sindhu and Sunday will present the Indian a great chance to seek a revenge for the Glasgow loss.

All-Indonesia Men's singles final

Meanwhile, unseeded Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting stunned South Korean top seed Son Wan Ho 16-21, 21-18, 21-13 in an hour and 18 minutes.

Ginting will on Sunday take on compatriot Jonatan Christie, who moved past Chinese Taipei's seventh seed Wang Tzu Wei with a 21-13, 21-17 victory in 32 minutes.