The trailer of Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's new web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat is out, and has been creating waves among fans. The television actors' followers have been eager to see the most loved on-screen couple back on screen.

Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat narrates the story of two people from entirely different backgrounds who fall in love. Ram plays Karan Khanna, a successful actor who is an alcoholic, while Sakshi essays the role of a doctor who helps Ram overcome the addiction. The trailer shows Sakshi and Ram pitted against each other and eventually falling in love.

Viewers have been going crazy on social media ever since the promo video was released. Their cute arguments remind viewers of their amazing chemistry in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Both Ram and Sakshi look refreshing in the video.

Sakshi's Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki co-star Shweta Kawatra is also going to be a part of the cast. She will be playing Ram's estranged wife. The web series, comprising 14 episodes, will be available on Balaji Telefilms' new App, ALTBalaji.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions:

Armyna Bint-Abdallah: "Head over heels in love with #Rashi #Raya #RamKapoor #SakshiTanwar #KarrleTuBhiMohabbatALT"

Reliving BALH: "Confidence level - #SakshiTanwar Flexing n flaunting in front of #RamKapoor Ram Kapoor & Sakshi Tanwar #KarrleTuBhiMohabbatAlt"

Leena Gosrani: "6 lakh+ views & 2 lakh+ likes in just hours this shows the power of #RamKapoor&SakshiTanwer... no need of promotions just name are enough..."

Advitha Nayak‏: "And I love this a lot ❤ #Nostalgia a bit of #RamPriya #KarleTuBhiMohabbatAlt #RamKapoor #SakshiTanwar"

KTBM: "#SakshiTanwar #RamKapoor #KarrleTuBhiMohabbat @RamKapoor sir you looking sooo sooo handsome love you sir.."

Advitha Nayak: "This is why they are so special❤ Nobody can deny their charm

#KarleTuBhiMohabbatAlt #RamKapoor #SakshiTanwar"

