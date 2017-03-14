Florida Senator Marco Rubio has slammed Snoop Dogg's latest video where the music star is seen shooting a Trump-like clown with a toy gun.

Rubio said that Dogg should not have shot at the clown in the video who was dressed like United States President Donald Trump. Dogg's music video was released over the weekend.

Snoop Dogg shoots clown dressed as Trump in new music video https://t.co/qBf7fMavju pic.twitter.com/MQzBseOPJB — The Hill (@thehill) March 13, 2017

The video shows a TV airing a news conference with the headline "Ronald Klump wants to deport all doggs," live from "The Clown House."

It also shows Dogg shooting at a clown who looks like Trump with a toy gun, which after triggering shoots out a flat with the word "bang" on it. The music clip mostly features clowns in it.

The video is made for a remixed version of the song "Lavender," by Canadian group BADBADNOTGOOD and features Snoop Dogg and Kaytranada.

"Snoop shouldn't have done that," Rubio told TMZ. "We've had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is something people should really careful about," he said.

The Florida senator said that if any wrong person sees the video, they will get the wrong idea and it could actually become a "real problem."

Rubio, a Republican, ran for the 2016 presidential elections last year alongside Trump. He lost to the Republican businessman in the primary campaign.