At least five members of a family, residing in Musabagh situated in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, tried to self immolate in front of the Vidhan Bhawan on Wednesday accusing the police of not taking any action against an associate of a local politician who allegedly kidnapped their minor daughter almost five months ago. The girl has not been traced yet.

The police, who were deployed at the Vidhan Bhawan, foiled the family's attempt to immolate themselves, the Hindustan Times reported.

Rajveer Singh, his wife Kamta Devi, their two children , and their sister-in-law Tulsa attempted to self immolate to protest against police inaction. Singh's eldest daughter was allegedly kidnapped by SP leader Omveer Singh Yadav's nephew on August 13, 2016. The girl's family filed a complaint against the accused at the Musabagh Police Station alleging that the accused kidnapped her and forced her to marry him. The father of the girl also alleged that the accused was close to local politicians, due to which the police were not taking any action against him.

Singh and his family were immediately sent to a civil hospital and then sent to Badaun with the police assuring them that action would be taken in the case. The family had tried to kill themselves in front of the Vidhan Bhawan December 29 as well for the same reason.