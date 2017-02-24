‘Bad Santa’ robs Brighton store at knifepoint wearing Father Christmas hat

Sussex Police have released CCTV footage from a Co-Op in Brighton that was robbed at knifepoint by a man wearing a Santa hat. The so-called ‘Bad Santa’ made off with more than £2,000 after the robbery on 20 December.
