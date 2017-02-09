After tying down their Brazilian sensation Philippe Coutinho to a long term contract, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are set to secure the future of another one of their top performers Adam Lallana who is set to sign a new 4-year deal at Liverpool.

Also read: 'Liverpool owner, Bill Gates': The words that almost turned out to be true, according to new documents

This comes as bad news for the likes of Tottenham and French champions Paris Saint-Germain who have shown a lot of interest in signing the England international.

Adam Lallana just has 18 months left on his current Liverpool contract and after he signs his new contract he will be tied down with the club until 2021 and will see him earn £150,000 a week, which will also make him one of the highest earners at the club along with Coutinho.

Adam Lallana joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2014 for fee of £25 million and while he struggled under Brendan Rodgers, he has improved a lot under Jurgen Klopp and the German sees him as a key part of his plans going forward.

Since Klopp decided to play Lallana in a more central position this season, he has started to influence the game a lot more and has notched up seven goals and seven assists from 26 appearances so far this season.

While Liverpool have been disappointing since the turn of turn of the year, which has also seen their title hopes fade away after failing to win a single match in the Premier League in 2017, Lallana says that the team must change their mentality for the rest of the season.

"You don't have to always win by scoring five or six. Maybe that's an area we need to improve on. James Milner is probably the only one in our group who has that type of experience because it only comes from winning silverware. Myself and the other players haven't won titles or loads of cups so we need to learn from him" The Telegraph quoted Lallana as saying.

Liverpool are also said to be discussing a new deal with Dejan Lovren and talks with Emre Can has been going on for a while, but he is yet to agree to his wages with the club. The likes of Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi and Alberto Moreno could also be in line for a new deal as their contract expires in 2019.