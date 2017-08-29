The Kerala High Court denied the bail plea of Malayalam actor Dileep for the second time on Tuesday, August 29. The HC apparently agreed with the prosecution on the fact that being a leading actor, he could influence the witnesses if out on bail.

The prosecution has submitted almost 213 evidence against the actor in a sealed cover. Three witnesses are said to have given their statements that hint Dileep's involvement in conspiring the assault case that shook the entire nation on February 17.

Also read: Did Manju Warrier meet Meenakshi, Kavya Madhavan?

In the recent bail plea, the actor had denied of knowing or meeting the main accused Pulsar Suni in his entire life. He has also alleged on being targeted by some small, yet powerful people in the entertainment industry who are involved in hatching a "large-scale conspiracy" against him.

However, it is learnt that Suni was once the driver of his wife and actress Kavya Madhavan, who has also handed over money to the accused following the instructions of Dileep.

Read more:Noose tightens for Dileep? Actor's manager Appuni knew Pulsar Suni

Meanwhile, after the Angamaly first class magistrate rejected Dileep's bail on July 15, Dileep had approached the HC, which again denied it on July 24. The actor's new counsel advocate B Raman Pillai applied the recent bail plea and claimed that the letter said to have been written by Suni addressing Dileep was a pre-planned script of the investigators.

Check Timeline: South Indian actress assault case

Dileep, the eleventh accused in the sensational abduction case, was arrested by Kerala Police on July 10 after collecting "irrefutable evidence" and it has been almost 50 days since the actor has been lodged at the sub-jail in Aluva.