Anushka Sharma is back to work after the long break post her wedding with cricketer Virat Kohli on December 11, 2017, in Tuscany, Italy.

The actress has resumed shooting for Anand L Rai's Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The actress received a warm welcome from the director and Shah Rukh, who greeted her with a bouquet of flowers. "Great to be back on sets.. Thank you for this floral welcome guys!! Lots of love @redchilliesent @imsrk @cypplofficial [sic]," she wrote on Instagram.

Anushka is busy with back-to-back projects, including Zero. She will soon begin the promotion of her home production Pari. She also has Sui Dhaaga, which has Varun Dhawan opposite her.

The trailer and the title of the Shah Rukh-Anushka-Katrina starrer were released on New Year's Day and showed SRK playing a small person and dancing his heart out.

Zero, the title of Anand L Rai's film, was the makers' New Year gift to fans, and SRK announced it in a tweet: "टिकटें लिए बैठें हैं लोग मेरी ज़िंदगी की, तमाशा भी पूरा होना चाहिए! As promised, here's the title of @aanandlrai 's film. [sic]"

The film is set to release on December 21, 2018. In an interview, director Aanand L Rai said the "dwarf is not the character" but just defines the size of his character.

He said like his other films, this film too will tell the story of a man and a woman. Anand also doesn't want fans to think it'll be the story of a "dwarf," but more the story of a short man.

Meanwhile, Anushka and Virat's secret yet dreamy wedding in Tuscany grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Post the wedding, the couple hosted two receptions — one in Delhi and other in Mumbai.

While the function in Delhi was for family members, cricketers and politicians, the Mumbai reception was attended by bigwigs of the cricket world as well as several Bollywood A-listers.

From the Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut, everyone graced the function. Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Ranbir Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni were among others who joined the celebrations.

Anushka then accompanied Virat to South Africa, where they rang in the New Year together. However, the actress has now returned to the country sans her husband, who is busy with India's tour of South Africa.