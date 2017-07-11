Peter Kraus decided to be brutally honest with Rachel Lindsay on Season 13 episode 7 of The Bachelorette, telling her that he wouldn't propose to her if he wasn't ready.

Rachel appreciated the honesty and gave him the rose, meaning we will be seeing Kraus on the hometown dates, where Lindsay will meet his folks. Kraus has never dated a black woman, but he is confident that his parents will approve of his choice if he were to get engaged to Lindsay at the end of the season.

He also opened up a bit about his ex girlfriend, saying he blames himself for the breakup.

"I saw tears streaming down her face, and I blame myself for that," Kraus told Rachel of his ex.

"I hope to be ready to give my heart up to someone else," he explained. "I can only say that I think that I am so if I get to the end of this with you and I do get down on a knee and propose and we're engaged, I want it to be because that's 100 percent where my heart is at, at that time."

According to blogger Reality Steve, Kraus was initially rumoured to have won Season 13 of the dating reality show. But it turns out his initial prediction was wrong.

"I'm sure all the Rachel/Peter fans are about to go into cardiac arrest, but I'm here to tell you -- the spoiler I posted on May 17th was wrong. Rachel is engaged to Bryan Abasolo," Steve wrote.

"And there's no point to tell you I'm 100% solid, 1000% solid, or a million % solid on this, because I basically said that about Peter. That was wrong... The bottom line is my source was initially wrong when they told me it was Peter, they corrected themselves, and are sure sheâ€™s with Bryan now. And so am I. If they're wrong, I'm wrong."