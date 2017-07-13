We still have a few more weeks to go before The Bachelorette Season 13 winds up with Rachel Lindsay handing out the final rose to one of the contestants remaining on the dating reality show.

Although we do not know who wins Lindsay's heart, spoilers doing the rounds indicate that Bryan Abasolo and Peter Kraus are the two favourites to reach the finale.

In real life, Rachel is already engaged to the winner of Season 13, and it looks like she is already thinking of getting hitched. But before that, she wants to go on proper dates with her fiancé.

"We actually haven't talked about a date because we just want to get to know each other," she told E!News. "We're like when can we be in public? When can we go to the grocery store, grab coffee, go to the movies?"

As for the wedding, she wants it to be sooner than later. "I'm thinking maybe next year, the end of next year maybe. We're not rushing it but sooner than later," said Lindsay.

Next week's episode of The Bachelorette is the hometown dates and we'll see Lindsay visiting the hometowns of the final four -- Dean Unglert, Peter Kraus, Bryan Abasolo and Eric Bigger.

The previous episode saw Lindsay worrying about meeting Abasolo's family, and asking him for assurance that they will accept her. "I think they'll love you," he attempted to assure her. "As long as you love me, you're good."

As for Kraus, he said his parents will accept whoever he brings home, even if the girl is black.

"I know it's not a concern to my family," Kraus told her. "My parents support me in whoever I bring home."

The Bachelorette Season 13 airs Mondays on ABC.