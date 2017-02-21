Nick Viall might be the star of Season 21 of ABC's dating reality show, The Bachelor. But the person who has been hogging all the limelight these past few weeks is Corinne Olympios, the contestant dubbed as the villain of Season 21.

Also read: Emily Ratajkowski's nude photos leaked following iCloud hack

Monday's episode saw Viall going on his hometown dates with the final four contestants and the time he spent with the Olympios family was indeed an interesting watch.

Corinne's was the third hometown date and we saw Viall meeting her at an exclusive shopping mall where she splurged more than $3,000 on new clothes for The Bachelor, which seems to have made Viall a bit uncomfortable. They then stopped at a restaurant where Corinne confessed she was in love with him. And after a lot of hype, we finally meet Corinne's nanny Raquel who gave Viall her approval saying she's happy as long as Corinne was.

Corinne's family loved Viall, and viewers seem to have fallen for her family as well. Shortly after the episode aired, quite a number of people took to social media urging ABC to offer her a separate reality show.

Check out a few reactions below:

CORINNE'S FAMILY NEEDS THEIR OWN REALITY SHOW STAT #thebachelor @BachelorABC — Marisa Balkus (@MarisaBalkus) February 21, 2017

I would watch the crap out of a reality show featuring Corinne's family (Raquel included) #TheBachelor — Rachel Drummond (@rach_drummond) February 21, 2017

Some others want Corinne and Viall to end up together and then showcase their life on television.

I need Nick and Corinne to end up together and for them to have a reality show about their new life in Miami. #bachelortweet — Jonathan Koerten (@jonkoer10) February 21, 2017

Monday's episode did not reveal who Viall eliminates after the hometown dates. The episode ended with The Bachelorette Season 10 star Andi Dorfman arriving to meet Viall. Dorfman was the one with whom Viall started his journey on the franchise.

The Bachelor Season 21 airs Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC.