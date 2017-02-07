Nick Viall, the star of Season 21 of The Bachelor, seems to have hit a low point and the final moments of episode 6 saw him questioning if the process of finding love on television was actually working for him.

This is Viall's fourth time on the dating reality show franchise. He was the runner up in Seasons 10 and 11 of The Bachelorette and even managed to land up in Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. But he failed to find a partner all these times, and Viall seems to be worried about history repeating itself this time as well.

The next episode will see Viall seeking advice from The Bachelor host Chris Harrison on how to move forward. Blogging about Viall's mindset, Harrison revealed that it's understandable that Viall is a bit scared of making the wrong decision.

"Nick has been down this road before," he wrote, according to Yahoo TV. "He's allowed himself to fall in love and had the rug pulled out from under him. Twice. Understandably, Nick is scared. He's incredibly worried that he's going to make a poor decision and ruin what may be his last chance at love. Will he?"

If The Bachelor spoiler guru Reality Steve's information is correct, then Viall will end up finding love at the end of the show, and he will get engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi in the finale. But it is going to be a journey filled with tears and heartbreaks.

The synopsis for The Bachelor Season 21 episode 7 reads: "All of Nick's relationships are called into question as the remaining women deal with Nick's admission that the process may not be working for him. Nick seeks council from Chris Harrison about his predicament."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8pm ET on ABC.