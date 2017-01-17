The Bachelor Season 21 episode 4, which will be aired on January 23, will see Nick Viall and his date running into an ex-girlfriend during their one-on-one.

The Bachelor spoiler guru Reality Steve noted in a blog post that episode 4 will see Viall taking Danielle to a coffee shop in Milwaukee and that they will accidentally run into an ex who is married with two children now.

Viall's ex-girlfriend's name is Amber Allan and the accidental meeting was actually set up by Viall and the producers, claims Reality Steve, who wrote: "The three of them talked, nothing major happened, and that was that. Tons of pictures on her Facebook page if you want to see who Amber is and that storyline couldn't have been more forced and staged."

Elsewhere in next week's episode, viewers will see Corinne stirring up more drama during the cocktail ceremony. Reportedly, Taylor will call Corinne emotionally unintelligent and this will cause a major fight between the girls.

Right from day one, Corinne has gone after what she wants and that's something Viall likes about her. Speaking to Glamour about her, Viall said Corinne was someone who likes to have fun.

"People have had their criticisms of Corinne — and of me for giving her the rose. Was Corinne aggressive? Yeah. People could criticize Corinne for maybe sending the wrong message, but you can also look at her as someone who really took a chance and had some fun. She certainly didn't get a rose because she took her top off," he told the publication.

Besides taking her top off, Monday's episode of The Bachelor saw Corinne spraying whipped cream on her cleavage for Viall, and her sexual antics have not gone down well with the other girls.Episode 3 ended with Vanessa questioning Viall if he was looking for a wife or just "someone to f–k around with!"

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC.