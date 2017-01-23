Every season of The Bachelor has that one person who doesn't care what others think; she makes her own rules to get the Bachelor's attention and this is exactly what Corinne Olympios is doing in Season 21 of the dating reality show.

Also read: Old photos of Goblin actress Kim Go Eun go viral

Just three episodes in and Corinne has already gone topless, made out with Nick Viall and tried to seduce him by putting whipped cream on her breasts. And all these antics are a far cry from the person Corinne really is, says her mother Peri.

When TMZ caught up with Peri, she claimed that Corinne antics are crafted to make her time on the dating reality show a memorable one.

"[Corinne] decided you can be two people... the winner or the villain," Peri told TMZ. "She took it to the limits. Most of it is fake, even when she decided to lose the top [during the beach bridal shoot], she had coverups on, when she was in the trenchcoat she had a bathing suit on a lot."

Peri also revealed that the whipped cream incident was staged. "With the whole trenchcoat and whipped cream thing. Do you really think a can of Reddi-Whip was sitting there in the corner? By the pool, in the heat? Really?"

Corinne recently set tongues wagging once again when she posted on Instagram a photograph with social media personality Claudia Oshry. In the picture, the Bachelor star is seen rocking a diamond ring on her left hand, and this has many wondering if Corinne is Viall's final choice.

As for what happens this Monday, the synopsis hints at Viall landing in trouble for his forward behaviour with Corinne. The synopsis for Season 21 episode 4 reads: "An upset bachelorette confronts Nick about his forward behavior with another woman; the ladies visit Nick's hometown of Waukesha, Wis.; Nick selects a group of women to test their skills as ranch hands; a shy bachelorette spends a day with Nick's family and opens up about her past heartbreak, which allows Nick to see a fiery side to her he never thought possible; country singer Chris Lane performs during a romantic dinner."

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC.