Monday's episode of The Bachelor Season 21 saw Nick Viall explaining to his contestants why he hit a low point, but he said he was committed to continue on his journey to find love.

And Corinne Olympios, the villain of Season 21, decided to use Viall's emotional vulnerability to have sex with him. The episode saw Corinne going to his room under the guise of making sure he was doing fine.

"I'm going to go see him and remind him of the spark that we have," she told the cameras. "And turn that spark into a fire. I'm going to blow that room up. I know that I want Nick, so I'm going to make sure I get Nick. I definitely know how to turn on the sex charm."

"I know how to make a man feel good and I do it way better than anyone else. Because my heart is gold but my vagina is platinum."

Initially it looked like Corinne was succeeding in her attempt to seduce Viall, but then he decided to exercise some self restraint. "Let's slow down, I don't think this is a good idea," the 36-year-old contestant said, and then went on to add that he did not want to make the mistake he committed in the past by sleeping with someone before he made sense of his feelings.

"I really care about Corinne and I care about our relationship," he explained in his interview. "I also care about the other four women here and those relationships … I don't want to make the same mistakes as I did with Kaitlyn [Bristowe]."

Viall's refusal to have sex with Corinne seems to have affected her self confidence, and if spoilers doing the rounds are true, then it's time Corinne got nervous about her connection with Viall. According to The Bachelor spoiler guru Reality Steve, Corinne is expected to be eliminated after the hometown dates.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 pm on ABC.