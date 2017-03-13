The Bachelor wraps up its Season 21 on March 13 with Nick Viall, the man who has appeared on the dating reality show franchise three times in the past, giving out the final rose to one contestant. Watch the episode live at 8 pm ET on ABC, and it can also be watched online via ABC's live streaming service.

The final episode will see Viall introducing his final two picks – Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates – and he will take the ladies on a final date before deciding who should be the winner of Season 2. The second half of the episode will be the After the Final Rose special where Viall and the winner recap the entire season and talk about their relationship.

Both the women have fallen in love with Viall, and the previous episode saw Grimaldi confessing that she was sure Viall was the one for her. "I know in my heart, this is it for me. It's just right when I'm with Nick. Nick is my other half, the person I want to spend the rest of my life with... wishes do come true," Grimaldi said.

"Every step of the way, you've made it so easy for me to love you," Gates told Viall during their fantasy suite date. "I do love you and it would be the worst thing I could do to not tell you that."

The promo for the finale shows Viall torn between the two as he has fallen in love with both of them. But who will be his final choice? According to The Bachelor spoiler guru Reality Steve, Grimaldi is the one who wins Season 21 and they get engaged in the finale. As to whether they are still together, Steve revealed their engagement was still on.

The Bachelor Season 21 finale airs at 8 pm ET on ABC.