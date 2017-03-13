The Bachelor Season 21, starring Nick Viall, will come to an end on March 13 with Viall finally choosing either Raven or Vanessa as his future wife. Viall has come a long way on his quest to find true love, and it remains to be seen if he indeed becomes lucky on his fourth stint on the dating reality show.

Also read: Happy Holi 2017: Coldplay, Iggy Azalea and other artists who have featured festival of colours in their songs [VIDEOS]

According to The Bachelor spoiler guru Reality Steve, Vanessa will be the finalist, and Viall is expected to pop the question with a beautiful Neil Lane ring. If this turns out to be true, then it won't be long before Vanessa and Viall start planning a The Bachelor wedding.

Mindy Weiss, a popular wedding planner and Wedding Paper Divas' style partner, predicts an ultra-modern wedding ceremony for the duo. Weiss has planned a number of The Bachelor weddings such as that of Trista and Ryan, JP and Ashley, Sean and Catherine, and also that of Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson, to name a few.

"I think a wedding in a swanky loft or refurbished warehouse space would be perfect for these two, likely somewhere in Montreal so Vanessa's beloved students could play a small role in the ceremony," feels Weiss. "Imagine lots of geometric lanterns, interesting architectural accents and lush florals and greens hanging from the ceiling to glam things up a bit. As for food, I bet we'll see lots of Italian classics on the menu to pay homage to Vanessa's heritage (and love for food). Metal chairs and sleek tablescapes would amp up the industrial vibe."

However, if Raven is the one who ends up getting the final rose, then the duo is expected to go for a backyard wedding. Says Weiss: "I imagine a 'backyard wedding' vibe somewhere in her home state of Arkansas: think a casual, yet elegant outdoor affair in the springtime with blush florals, woodsy accents and lots of yummy comfort food (barbecue, mac n' cheese and the like). As for music, rather than the country music band we'd expect, I think Raven will surprise us with a DJ playing some of the latest tunes."

As for the wedding dress, Raven might go for a delicate lace gown, perhaps in an A-line silhouette, says Weiss.