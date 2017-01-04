A surprising contestant on the Season 21 premiere of The Bachelor was Liz, who had a one night stand with the star of the season, Nick Viall.

Viall and Liz first met at Jade and Tanner's wedding and they had an intimate evening together. But at the time Liz did not want a serious relationship with Viall and this was one of the reasons she did not bother to keep in touch with the Bachelor star. So what prompted her to come on Season 21 of The Bachelor?

Liz did not have a favourable impression of Viall until his stint on Bachelor in Paradise season 3, and this prompted her to give The Bachelor 2017 a shot. But The Bachelorette alum Chad Johnson isn't buying the logic.

"Anyone who has been on TV before has had girls from their past — who were previously uninterested — start coming out of the woodwork once the show airs. It's quite common for girls to come out guns blazing, trying to catch a ride on that fame game," he told Us Weekly.

"I have to say that when Liz showed up after hooking up with Nick and not even giving him her number afterward, she was obviously not interested, and she would have gotten an earful from me. I would tell Liz to squeeze back into the woodwork that she crawled out of. I believe the only reason she was there is to create drama and upset Nick."

However, according to Jade, her friend did try to contact Viall, but by that time The Bachelor 2017 was already in the works. Jade also revealed to Us Weekly that she was the one who encouraged Liz to take part in The Bachelor and see where things go with Viall.

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC.