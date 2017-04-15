These tiny big cats are having their first bath. Grown tigers love swimming but baby tigers need to be taught that water is fun. Chira, Batari and Izzy are three endangered Malayan tiger cubs. The siblings were born at Cincinnati Zoo in early February. They are raised by zoo staff after their mother’s maternal instincts failed to kick in.
Baby tigers learn to love water in first swim
- April 15, 2017 20:37 IST
