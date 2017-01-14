Baby kidnapped from Florida hospital in 1998 is found alive 18 years after disappearance

A woman has been arrested for stealing a baby from a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1998. Gloria Williams allegedly posed as a nurse and took the infant from her mother’s hospital room. 18-year-old Kamiyah Mobley grew up believing Williams was her birth mother.She has defended her abductor, saying she is not a felon.
