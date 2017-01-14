- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
Baby kidnapped from Florida hospital in 1998 is found alive 18 years after disappearance
A woman has been arrested for stealing a baby from a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1998. Gloria Williams allegedly posed as a nurse and took the infant from her mother’s hospital room. 18-year-old Kamiyah Mobley grew up believing Williams was her birth mother.She has defended her abductor, saying she is not a felon.
Most popular