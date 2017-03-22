Two Indians recently opened the first baby spa named Baby Spa Perth in Australia to pamper the little ones. Kavita Kumar and Anita Yap came up with this sweet idea to pamper the babies this way.

The babies have tons of fun while chilling in the water during the water immersion session which improves their bowel function along with their sleep, respiratory and cardiovascular system. They are also given comforting massages which is great to boost their physical strength.

This spa is bliss for all the newborns where they can socialise with other kids, have a relaxing time on their own and even spend time with their parents, which would strengthen their bonding.

"One of the main benefits we love the most is the parent's bonding experience," Anita Yap was quoted as saying by HuffPost Australia.

The massage and water immersion sessions really calm the little ones down and aid in developing them physically and mentally. The babies even learn how to co-ordinate while making body movements in the warm water.

Check out the truly adorable photos and videos which will make you go "awww":

Cute baby Mia enjoying her first spa session at Baby Spa Perth.

The water immersion sessions make the babies happy and relaxed.

The little one relaxes during the hydrotherapy session.

See the little ones socialize in Baby Spa Perth.

Babies having a gentle massage session at the spa.

Check out this little one getting a relaxing massage!

Baby and dad spending time together during the water immersion session.