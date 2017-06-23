Baba Siddiqui's Iftar party is the much-awaited star-studded gala of the year. Like every time, we are expecting to see Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and other Bollywood biggies at the party. But according to the present situation, Siddiqui might not host an Iftar party.

The news is that Congress MLA Siddiqui is in trouble as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is interrogating him in connection with a money laundering case. He is being probed for his alleged links with the underworld, India Today reported.

However, the recent update is that Siddiqui has refuted the allegations against him. But, there are chances that Baba Siddiqui might not host an Iftar party this year.

The party became popular when Salman and SRK were spotted together a few years ago. It was the time when these two superstars-cum-best friends were not on good terms. It was the only party when these two were seen greeting each other after their fallout and the photos had then gone viral.

Meanwhile, Bollywood is set to celebrate Eid, which is likely to fall on June 26. Salman has treated his fans with his movie Tubelight on this festival, while SRK has released the song Radha and three mini trail videos of his upcoming movie Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Another new thing in the industry on this Eid is the new member, Taimur Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son is going to celebrate his first Eid this year.