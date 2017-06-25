1 / 8















Baba Siddiqui's annual Iftaar party is one of the most awaited Bollywood parties during Eid. Like every year, this year too, the lavish bash was attended by several bigwigs from Bollywood as well as politicians on Saturday, June 24.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who have been the two most eye-grabbing celebrities of the party since the past few years, however, made separate appearances. Others who attended the bash were Sohail Khan, Huma Qureshi, Sooraj Pancholi, Ileana D'Cruz, Preity Zinta, Sonu Sood and Ileana D'Cruz, among others.

The Tubelight star accompanied by his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was one of the first guests to make an entry and also the first to exit. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, made a hush-hush entry through the back door, probably because he wanted to avoid the media glare.

SRK in his charming self, interacted with the guests and left the venue within 20 minutes, reported Bollywood life. Unfortunately, SRK and Salman missed bumping into each other at the party by a few minutes or so.

For the initiated, Baba Siddiqui's Iftaar party grabbed headlines when friends-turned-foes-turned-friends Shah Rukh and Salman buried their hatchet by hugging each other in 2013. Since then, fans of the two Khans eagerly wait to see them attend the famous party together.

Meanwhile, Salman's Tubelight, which opened in the theatres on Friday, June 23, has received negative reviews from Bollywood critics as well as audience. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, is busy with the promotion of his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal, along with Anushka Sharma.