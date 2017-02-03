patanjali ayurved, patanjali products, baba ramdev, patanjali icra rating, patanjali ayurved, patanjali food park, barc india, hul share price, india top brands
Union Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Yoga Guru Ramdev at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Patanjali Food and Herbal Park at MIHAN, Nagpur on Sept 10, 2016.IANS

Patanjali Ayurved, an Indian FMCG company actively endorsed by yoga guru Baba Ramdev, has emerged as the No. 2 advertiser in India, just behind Dutch-Anglo MNC Unilever's Indian subsidiary, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL). It also emerged as the second in the list of top 10 brands, below Vodafone, according to the data released for the week January 21-27, 2017 by television audience measurement agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India on Friday. 

However, the number of insertions (advertisements) for Patanjali Ayurved at 38,886 was far below that of HUL at 97,428.

Other big spenders on TV ads in India include Reckitt Benckiser (India), Cadburys India, Smithkline Beecham, Brooke Bond Lipton India and Proctor & Gamble. ITC was ranked at 10th position.

From a brands ranking perspective, Fogg Scent, Shopclues, Horlicks, Olx and Maruti Suzuki Ignis were ranked below Vodafone Super Hour and Patanjali Range of Products.

The top TV channels for the reporting week are Sun TV, Star Plus, Colours, Gemini and Zee Telugu.

Patanjali Ayurved recently got a rating upgrade from ICRA for its Rs 300 crore fund-based facilities. Explaining the rating upgrade for PAL, the rating agency said Patanjali Ayurved has been growing steadily over the past few years, increasing its turnover from Rs 2,007 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 4,812 crore the next financial year. For the first seven months of FY2017, the company's turnover was Rs 3,600 crore. 

Over the past few months, PAL has been on an expansive spree, setting up facilities and food parks at Sonitpur, Assam and Nagpur, Maharashtra, apart from signing an agreement to develop herbal forests in Panchkula, Haryana.

HUL shares were trading at Rs 843 apiece on Friday at around 1.07 pm on the BSE, while the Dabur stock was also flat at Rs 272. The BSE Sensex was 66 points down at 28,160. Top Sensex losers were Tata Motors, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and Power Grid Corporation.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev with filmmaker Anurag Basu, choreographer Geeta Kapoor and actress Shilpa Shetty on the sets of Sony TV reality show Super Dancer in Mumbai on Oct. 17, 2016IANS