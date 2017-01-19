Let's face it, Baba Ramdev (or should we say, Swami Ramdev) could have easily brought in a medal for India in wrestling at the Olympics had he taken it seriously. In an exhibition amateur wrestling bout in New Delhi on Wednesday, Ramdev outclassed Andriy Stadnik -- an Olympic medallist -- via technical superiority!

Could you believe that?

It was nothing like Stadnik went easy on the Indian Yoga Guru or something. Stadnik is a silver medallist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, best known for defeating India veteran Sushil Kumar in the initial rounds of the quadrennial games in that edition.

The fight on Wednesday evening lasted for a total of 2 minutes 27 seconds.

Baba Ramdev made a dramatic entry before the fight, much like star wrestlers do. He started off with a bang, earning four points with his first takedown attempt which is basically famous by the name of dhobi pachad in Indian wrestling. The Yoga Guru's single leg takedowns thereafter via leg sweeps remained the star attraction.

Stadnik fights in the men's 66kg weight division, while Ramdev also reportedly weighs in around that.