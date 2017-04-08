Baahubali: The Conclusion (Baahubali 2), which is the sequel to Baahubali that created history with its massive box office collection, is set to hit theatres on Friday, April 28. Amid all the craze, how would you like to go to a Baahubali theme park and have some fun?

After five years of shooting, the two-part Baahubali franchise will come to an end and people can't contain their excitement. The mind-blowing trailer of Baahubali 2 has further raised the expectations of the audience ahead of the film's release. Such is the hype for the movie that a television series based on the film is being planned.

But what has got everyone talking is a chain of theme parks being planned across the country in cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata. If this was not enough, it has been reported that the parks will be on par with Disneyland.

"The Baahubali theme parks are intended to be incepted in a phased manner. The first phase will see the construction of the Park in Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, followed by Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kochi and other cities," a source from the production house told DNA.

"The idea is to make the Baahubali theme park as popular as Disneyland," the source added.

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion– starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah – is expected to break all box office records and set new benchmarks. It will release in four languages -- Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.