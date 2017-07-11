Ajith's Thalai Viduthalai song from Vivegam has become the talk of the tinsel town. The Anirudh Ravichander-composed song has not only garnered good words from the audience, but also from the celebrities.

Notably, Baahubali star Rana Daggubati is impressed by the track. The actor took Twitter to praise the number and wrote, "Kickass. [sic]." The director was happy with his response and responded, "Thanx brother. [sic]"

Rana Daggubati and Ajith share a special friendship. They had earlier worked in Tamil film Arrambam. The Baahubali actor is also a good friend of Anirudh Ravichander. Hence, his good words about the track have not come as a surprise.

It is a 3.20-minute inspirational number sung by music director Anirudh Ravichander along with Harish Swaminathan. Director Siva has penned the track.

While it was released on digital distributor Saavn's website on Sunday, July 9, it was unveiled on YouTube a day later. On the video-sharing website, it has garnered close to 9 lakh hits.

The track is about a man's fight against all odds. It is about showing courage and believing in yourself. Thalai Viduthalai sends out a message that nothing can defeat an individual until the person admits it.

Going by the response online, the lyrics have won the hearts of youths and they cannot stop themselves from humming it.

If you are still one of those who is yet to hear the song and does not know about the lyrics, below, we bring to you the complete lyrics of Thalai Vidhuthalai track:

Thalai Viduthalai Vizhigalil Paaruda

Pagai Alarida Kadharida Poorada

Thadai Sidharida Udaipada Eerada

Vidai Veeramae Ulagellam Koorada

Thalai Viduthalai Vizhigalil Paaruda

Pagai Alarida Kadharida Poorada

Thadai Sidharida Udaipada Eerada

Vidai Veeramae Ulagellam Koorada

Maamai Kooda Nee Veeru Kondu Eruvom

Kalgalil Kele Nee Eru Eru

Perazhai Kooda Nee Modhikondu Neendhu Bodhu

Thozhgalil Keele Nee Eru Eru

Uyir Kurudhiyil Urudhiyai Serada

Dhisai Engilum Ellaigal Meerada

Never Ever Give Up

Vegam Ennum Theeyile Ennai Ootru

Nooru Vaalgal Modhinum Nenjai Kaatu

Rosham Kobam Rendayum Ondru Serthu

Ratham Naalam Engilum Vegam Yetru

Padai Nerungida Valaithida Nerungida Adangidathe

Kadai Nodipadai Karunaiyai Edhirikku Valangidaathe

Thalai Viduthalai Vizhigalil Paaruda

Pagai Alarida Kadharida Poorada

Thalai Viduthalai Vizhigalil Paaruda

Pagai Alarida Kadharida Poorada

Thadai Sidharida Udaipada Eerada

Vidai Veeramae Ulagellam Koorada

Keep out. out of the way. he's coming to play

Come on. clear the stage. he's ready to rage

Keep out. out of the way. he's coming to play

Come on. clear the stage. he's ready to rage