The makers of Saaho are yet to find a heroine for Prabhas. However, a few actors have been signed for important roles. After roping in Bollywood star Neil Nitin Mukesh to play the antagonist, the makers have now brought Tamil actor Arun Vijay on board for another key role in the mega-budget flick.

A source has told The Times of India that Arun Vijay signed Saaho on the dotted lines recently.

"Arun has been in talks with the makers of Saaho for a few weeks now and things fell in place recently. His role is integral to the plot and has different layers, which is why the actor was keen on doing it," the daily quoted the source as saying.

Arun Vijay will join the shooting soon. He is currently working on Magizh Thirumeni's Thadam. Apart from the Prabhas-starrer, he is also considering a few other projects.

Meanwhile, the confusion around the female lead has continued as Anushka Shetty, who had agreed to act in the film, was ousted over weight issues. Some websites have claimed she was asked to shed weight but failed to get in shape on time. Hence, the makers decided to replace her with another actress.

It may be recalled that the names of Katrina Kaif, Pooja Hegde and many others were doing the rounds earlier.

Saaho is written and directed by Sujeeth. The V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod-produced film will be simultaneously made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.