Prabhas' buffed and majestic look of Baahubali has come to an end with the actor finally moving on to his new project. The Chhatrapati actor has changed his appearance in preparation for his new movie.

Prabhas was spotted with the new look for the first time at the trailer launch of Baahubali - The Conclusion in Mumbai. The royal mane of hair and the vibrant moustache of Baahubali have been replaced by short hair and Prabhas' traditional stubble.

Prabhas is also losing weight that he had to gain for his role as Baahubali. The 37-year old star plays a police officer in the yet-to-be-titled project directed by Sujeeth Sign and produced by Vamsi and Pramod under the banner of UV Creations.

Prabhas' fans love the new look and have set Twitter aflutter with comments on the simple style. The new movie will be going on the floors soon with music by famous trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Madhie as the cinematographer. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Coming to Baahubali, the second part of the movie is getting ready for release. The promotion works have been started with the release of its trailer, which has set YouTube on fire.

Baahubali: The Conclusion, which is popularly known as Baahubali 2, will hit the screens on April 28. The SS Rajamouli-directorial also has Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamanna Bhatia in the leads.