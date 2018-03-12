Tamil actor Sathyaraj, who is known for his iconic role – Kattappa in Baahubali movies, is all set to add another feather to his cap. The stupendous success of Kattappa's character has made a home in the hearts of many. And now this classic figure is going to make a home at Madame Tussauds' Wax Museum. The actor is being honored by the popular wax museum, which will have his statue in Kattappa avatar.

While Prabhas' statue in his Amarendra Baahubali avatar has been placed at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Bangkok in 2017, it is not clear about the exact location, where Sathyaraj's wax statue will be placed. Other details are yet to be announced by the authorities of Madame Tussauds Wax Museum.

Sathyaraj's son Sibiraj was thrilled to read the news about his father's wax statue to be placed at the Madame Tussauds. The young actor tweeted, "Really proud to read this! #Kattappa #Baahubali."

Sathyaraj is the first Tamil actor to get such a prestigious honor, making every Tamil cinema lover, proud. In reply to Sibiraj's post, some of them congratulated the Baahubali actor.

Priya Bhavani Shankar‏ @Priyabshankar_

First tamilian to get this honoring so proud of #Sathyaraj sir convey our wishes to him @Sibi_Sathyaraj #kattappa

Vijay Varsan‏ @vijayvarsanj

Congratz......happy news......brother @Sibi_Sathyaraj....convey my wishes to sathyaraj sir....proud moment.....#Kattappa is very powerful character.....#Baahubali

Sathyaraj made his acting debut as a character artiste with Kamal Haasan's 1978 Tamil movie Sattam En Kaiyil. He went to play a villain and several other important character roles in over 70 movies in the next one decade. He turned hero with director Santhana Bharathi's 1987 movie Kadamai Kanniyam Kattuppadu, which was produced by Kamal Haasan.

Sathyaraj has acted in over 200 movies in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi in his acting career spanning four decades. He is known for his performance many movies, but it was the Baahubali film series that made him a name to reckon with, globally, acknowledging him with awards and accolades. The intriguing question – Why Kattappa killed Baahubali? - trended on social media for 3 years.