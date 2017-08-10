The online streaming rights of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion have fetched Rs 25.50 crore and now, they can be watched on streaming service Netflix.

Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, have made a historical collection at the worldwide box office. Though both the films were released in theatres a long time ago, there is still demand for them. The two masterpieces have become evergreen Indian films.

After learning this demand, Netflix, which is working towards strengthening its presence in India, reportedly acquired the online streaming rights of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. American entertainment company has shelled out Rs 25.5 crore ($4 million) on the rights, according to Live Mint.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Bala, an observer of south Indian film industry, posted the information about the deal and revealed that the Baahubali films will be available in 192 countries. He tweeted: ".@NetflixIndia acquires the streaming rights @BaahubaliMovie for a whopping $4 Million [₹ 25.50 Crs] - Will be available in 192 countries.."

Netflix India offered a hint at the deal earlier this week. The bosses of the company tweeted on August 7: "The question that had us up many nights, now answered on Netflix." The news about its deal with the Baahubali makers, was confired, when Shobu Yarlagadda retweeted the above comment.

A day later, the makers of Baahubali confirmed on Twitter that viewers can watch all three versions of Baahubali 2 on Netflix. They tweeted on August 8: "#Baahubali2 Full Movie (Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi) is now available on @iTunes & @netflix in select countries! Watch and Relive the epic!"

Released in theatres on April 28, Baahubali 2 has collected Rs 1,700 crore gross at the worldwide box office. The movie has fetched over Rs 850 crore for its distributors. Having completed 100 days, the film is still running in some cinema halls across the globe. The period drama is slated to release in China in September.